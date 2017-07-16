NBA

Athletes across all sports are pumped for Game of Thrones season 7

2:03 | Extra Mustard
Noah Syndergaard has dream come true with 'Game of Thrones' appearance
Chris Chavez
34 minutes ago

The seventh season of Game of Thrones begins on July 16.

The hit HBO shows has previously snuck in a few celebrity appearances as extras on the show and the new season will have no shortage of star power. New York Mets pitcher Noah Snydergaard confirmed that he will be making an appearance.

Athletes across all sports are eagerly awaiting the first episode of the new season and took to social media to express their excitement:

The first episode of the new season will air on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. It will also be available on HBO Go shortly after 9 p.m.

