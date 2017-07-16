Noah Syndergaard has dream come true with 'Game of Thrones' appearance

The seventh season of Game of Thrones begins on July 16.

The hit HBO shows has previously snuck in a few celebrity appearances as extras on the show and the new season will have no shortage of star power. New York Mets pitcher Noah Snydergaard confirmed that he will be making an appearance.

Athletes across all sports are eagerly awaiting the first episode of the new season and took to social media to express their excitement:

Today is like Christmas but more better — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) July 16, 2017

game of thrones day!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁 — Channing Frye (@Channing_Frye) July 16, 2017

I've waited all year for this day!!! Game of thrones is back!!! 🙌🏻 #GameofThrones7 — Austin Dean (@AustinDean_3) July 16, 2017

The Cal Bears are psyched for Game Of Thrones tonight (via @calmensbball) pic.twitter.com/RY21NVYp3U — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 16, 2017

The first episode of the new season will air on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. It will also be available on HBO Go shortly after 9 p.m.