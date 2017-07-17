Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is reportedly frustrated and concerned with the Cavaliers' moves this off-season, a person close to the situation told USA Today.

James can be a free agent after the 2017-18 season. His salary for the upcoming season will top $33 million.

The four-time MVP was not too pleased with the Cavaliers' inability to close a deal with the Chicago Bulls for All-Star forward Jimmy Butler. James was publicly vocal about how he didn't agree with the team's decision to part ways with general manager David Griffin.

The Cavaliers are still looking for answers in the off-season on how to take back the championship title and close the gap on the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers in five games.

James returned to Cleveland in 2014 and in 2016 helped deliver the city's first championship title since the Browns won the NFL championship in 1964. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 26.4 points, 8.7 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Other NBA rumors for July 17

• The New York Knicks' new general manager Steve Mills says there is no timeline for the team to have a resolution with Carmelo Anthony. Mills has been in touch with Anthony's camp. (Kristian Winfield, SB Nation)

• Summer league star Eric Griffin will sign a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz. (Tony Jomes. Salt Lake Tribune)