Spurs guard Manu Ginobili plans to return for a 16th season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

There was speculation Ginobili might retire as his 40th birthday approaches. The Argentine great averaged 7.5 points per game last season in a bench role for the Spurs, but remains a vital part of the organization and one of the team’s leaders.

Ginobili has won four NBA titles with the Spurs and is a three-time All-Star. He’s regarded as one of the top international players in league history.

Tim Duncan chose to retire following the 2015–16 season, but Ginobili and teammate Tony Parker remain from San Antonio’s longtime core. The Spurs made minor changes to their team this off-season, with free-agent signing Rudy Gay chief among them.

San Antonio has won at least 50 games in each of the last 18 seasons.