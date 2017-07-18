NBA

Russell Westbrook wears 'Fight Racism' shirt to Fashionable 50 event

3:12 | NBA
Russell Westbrook describes personal style at Fashionable 50
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

NBA MVP and Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook wore a "Fight Racism" shirt to Sports Illustrated's Fashionable 50 event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

"I just love the shirt. Obviously, it stands for a lot of things," Westbrook told SI's Maggie Gray on the red carpet show. "I love the shirt and the way kind of it rips. Just the whole message in the rips go all together in my opinion. Just putting on a nice vintage look."

Westbrook is featured on the cover of the latest issue of Sports Illustrated, which celebrates the top 50 fashionable athletes in the world of sports.

To see the entire 2017 Fashionable 50 list, click here. The special Fashionable 50 double issue of Sports Illustrated will be available on newsstands July 20. The list was selected by SI editors and a panel of experts in the fashion industry, and the second annual list also includes a Top 20 ranking of style MVPs and awards for the best-of-the-best in athlete fashion.

