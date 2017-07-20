NBA

Report: Derrick Rose, Cavaliers Discussing One-Year Deal

Free agent point guard Derrick Rose and the Cavaliers are in "serious talks" about a one-year deal, ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski report

Rose, 28, is one of the top remaining free agents on the open market. He played 64 games last season for the Knicks, averaging 18.0 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game. 

The Cavaliers have been relatively quiet in free agency this summer, adding Jose Calderon and Jeff Green but failing to make a big splash. After losing the NBA Finals to the Warriors, Cleveland parted ways with general manager David Griffin. 

Rose joined the Knicks last off-season in a trade with Chicago, where the point guard played the first seven seasons of his career. Rose was involved in multiple trade rumors before last season's deadline, but the Knicks ended up holding on to the oft-injured veteran. 

Rose, the 2010-11 league MVP, has also reportedly drawn interest from the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency. 

