NBA

Adam Silver Thinks If Invited, NBA Teams Should Go to the White House

Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

As soon as the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship, there was speculation as to whether the team would follow tradition and visit President Donald Trump in the White House.

Many members of the Warriors organization, including coach Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry, have been outspoken opponents of Trump, and reports initially surfaced claiming the Warriors wouldn't be making the commemorative visit. Shortly thereafter, the team released a statement saying no decision had been made and that it hadn't received an invitation. Kerr then said the team would consider making the trip should an invitation come. 

The Warriors visited President Barack Obama after they won the 2015 NBA Championship. 

NBA
NBA rumors: Pacers offered Paul George to Warriors for Klay Thompson

In an interview with C.J. McCollum that aired on The Players Tribune, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said it's his personal view that if invited, teams should accept the invitation. 

"I definitely don't think it should be a league decision," Silver told McCollum. "I don't think we should be directing teams or players to go to the White House.

"It's my view that if invited, our teams should go to the White House. Regardless of people's personal political views, I think that these institutions are bigger than any individual politician; any individual elected official.

"And it concerns me that something like going to the White House after winning a championship -- something that's been a great tradition -- would become one that is partisan."

Silver did say he would respect any individual player's decision to decline an invitation.

After winning Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots visited President Trump at the White House in April, but more than 30 members of the team did not attend.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters