John Wall Agrees to Extension With Washington Wizards

Khadrice Rollins
36 minutes ago

John Wall has agreed to the designated veteran player exception with the Washington Wizards, Wall announced Friday. David Aldridge of TNT was the first to report the news.

It will be a four-year extension worth $170 million, and Wall will be set to make $207 million in total through 2023. The deal will also include a player-option for the fourth year and a 15 percent trade kicker, Adrian Wojnarowksi of ESPN reports.

Last season, Wall averaged 23.1 points on 45.1 percent shooting with 10.7 assists, which were all career highs. He has made the All-Star team four times in his seven year career, and was named to the third-team All-NBA team last year.

This off-season, the Wizards re-signed Otto Porter to a max deal worth $106 over four years. They also signed guard Jodie Meeks and forward Mike Scott.

The Wizards reached the Eastern Conference semifinals last season and were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in seven games,

