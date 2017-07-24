NBA

Report: Derrick Rose to Meet With Cavaliers

1:28 | NBA
Is there any way Celtics can nab Anthony Davis from Pelicans?
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Free agent guard Derrick Rose is set to meet with officals from the with Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to the report, Rose has been in serious negotiations with the team concerning possibly signing a one-year, $2.1 million deal.

Rose also met with the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

USA Today reported that Rose would likely make a decision last weekend, while his agent B.J. Armstrong said the Chicago Bulls are also in the mix. Rose spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career with Chicago.

The 2011 NBA MVP averaged 18.0 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds with the New York Knicks last season while playing in 64 games.

The Cavaliers added Jose Calderon and Jeff Green this offseason, while parting ways with general manager David Griffin. It was also reported that All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is seeking a trade.

