Dan Gilbert on Paul George Trade: "Indiana Could Have Done Better"

Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

With a potential a franchise-altering trade on the horizon for his own team, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert commented on the Pacers' handling of the Paul George situation.

The comments came at a press conference the Cavs held to introduce new general manager Koby Altman. Gilbert and Altman avoided any substantive questions regarding Kyrie Irving's reported trade request

George alerted the Pacers that he would not sign a long-term deal after the 2017-18 season. This essentially forced the Pacers to trade him rather than watch him walk in free agency and receive nothing in return. 

The Pacers traded George to the Thunder on July 1 in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. 

