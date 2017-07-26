Will Thunder be able to retain Paul George past 2017-18?

With a potential a franchise-altering trade on the horizon for his own team, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert commented on the Pacers' handling of the Paul George situation.

Dan Gilbert on the Paul George trade: "I would say Indiana could have done better than they did." — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 26, 2017

The comments came at a press conference the Cavs held to introduce new general manager Koby Altman. Gilbert and Altman avoided any substantive questions regarding Kyrie Irving's reported trade request.

George alerted the Pacers that he would not sign a long-term deal after the 2017-18 season. This essentially forced the Pacers to trade him rather than watch him walk in free agency and receive nothing in return.

The Pacers traded George to the Thunder on July 1 in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.