NBA

Michael Jordan on LaVar Ball: ‘He Couldn’t Beat Me If I Was One-Legged’

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

LaVar Ball has made some outrageous claim in the past year, but perhaps none more astounding than his assertion that he could beat Michael Jordan in his prime.

No, not Michael B. Jordan, the actor.

Michael Jordan, six-time world champion, five-time MVP, two-time Olympic gold medalist, the G.O.A.T..... (OK, you get the idea.)

Jordan addressed LaVar Ball's ridiculous boasts during a question-and-answer session on Monday during one of his Flight School camps.

“You got to understand the source. I think he played college, maybe?" Jordan said. “He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really?"

Jordan wasn't done with his epic roasting of LaVar.

“It doesn’t deserve a response, but I’m a give it to you because you asked the question," Jordan said. “I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters