NBA Live 18 will feature a full roster of WNBA teams and players for the first time, Electronic Arts announced Thursday.

Complete WNBA teams have never been featured in a video game.

“We are extremely proud to partner with the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) on this groundbreaking occasion,” NBA Live Executive Producer Sean O’Brien said, according to a release. “The WNBA is home to some of the most incredible athletes on the planet, and we’ve been working hard to integrate them into our game in an authentic and meaningful way. This is only a taste of what we have in store, and look forward to working with the league on more great integrations in the franchise in the future.”

The long–overdue addition of women to the game comes two years after EA Sports' FIFA franchise added women's national teams to FIFA 16. Here's a look at how the WNBA aspect of NBA Live 18 will look:

“We are delighted to collaborate and make history with EA as NBA LIVE 18 becomes the first video game to feature the WNBA’s full roster of teams and players,” said WNBA President Lisa Borders. “With EA’s expertise and ingenuity, the game will provide a terrific platform to showcase the players and the league, enabling fans to experience the WNBA in a new, exciting way.”

The game is scheduled for release in September on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.