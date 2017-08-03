NBA

Watch: Steph Curry Hooks Opening Tee Shot Into Golf-Cart Cup Holder at Ellie Mae Classic

0:45 | NBA
Stephen Curry Explains Doing LeBron Workout Dance at Wedding
Kevin Cunningham
2 hours ago

After much hype and speculation, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry finally made his pro golf debut Thursday at the Web.com tour's Ellie Mae Classic, but alas his first shot in a pro event did not go according to plan.

Starting on the 10th hole at TPC Stonebrae in the San Francisco Bay Area, Curry was surrounded by such large crowds it looked more like a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach than a run-of-the-mill Web.com tournament, as you can see in the video below shot by San Francisco Chronicle sportswriter Ron Kroichick. (You can follow Kroichick's updates on Twitter at @ronkroichick.) 

While the two-time NBA champion rarely looks stressed on the basketball court, the extra pressure seems to have gotten to Steph. Curry hooked his first tee shot left into the gallery and, believe it or not, his ball came to rest inside a cup holder in a golf cart.

Still, Curry recovered nicely. His second shot went over the green, and then he nearly chipped in for an all-world par save, settling for a bogey. He went on to par the next two holes before adding a second bogey at the par-4 5th hole. Check out Curry's solid chip below.

For more coverage of Curry's round, check out Golf.com.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters