NBA

All the 2K18 Player Ratings We Know So Far

1:56 | NBA
Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

The start of the NBA season is fast approaching, which means the release of NBA 2K18 is even closer.

Although player ratings are updated throughout the season, the initial ratings given to players are always a topic of discussion. Russell Westbrook just won the MVP so does that automatically mean he should be rated higher than James Harden? Should LeBron James have a 99 rating?

Well, 2K has been releasing ratings throughout the summer to help spark those debates.

Coming off a championship, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are two of the highest rated players, but where will they match up compared to guys like LeBron, Westbrook, Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

The NBA's young talent is always a hot topic, but are some of these players getting too much hype too early?

Two of the league's most dynamic point guards have the same rating, and one of them was not pleased. Should there be separation between them?

And the top two picks of the draft are the highest rated rookies, but are they the best of the class?

Below is a list of all the player ratings we know so far:

Kevin Durant (Warriors, F) - 96

Kawhi Leonard (Spurs, F) -95

Steph Curry (Warriors, G) - 94

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks, F) - 91

Paul George (Thunder, F) - 91

Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves, C) - 91

Kyrie Irving (Cavaliers, G) - 90

John Wall (Wizards, G) - 90

DeMar DeRozan (Raptors, G) - 89

Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers, G) - 89

Isaiah Thomas (Celtics, G) - 89

Gordon Hayward (Celtics, F) - 88

Bradley Beal (Wizards, G) - 87

Devin Booker (Suns, G) - 86

Joel Embiid (76ers, C) - 86

Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks, F) - 86

​Andre Drummond (Pistons, C) - 85

Myles Turner (Pacers, C) - 84

Dwight Howard (Hornets, C) - 81

Lonzo Ball (Lakers, G) - 80

Jae Crowder (Celtics, F) - 80

Markelle Fultz (76ers, G) - 80

Zach LaVine (Bulls, G) - 80

D'Angelo Russell (Nets, G) - 80

Patrick Beverley (Clippers, G) - 79

Evan Fournier (Magic, G/F) - 78

Derrick Rose (Cavaliers, G) - 78

Josh Jackson (Suns, F) - 78

Will Barton (Nuggets, G) - 77

Jayson Tatum (Celtics, F) - 77

Marquese Chriss (Suns, F) - 76

Brandon Ingram (Lakers, F) - 76

Bobby Portis (Bulls, F) - 76

Dennis Smith Jr. (Mavericks, G) - 76

Terrence Ross (Magic, G/F) - 75

Sean Kilpatrick (Nets, G) - 74

Glenn Robinson III (Pacers, G/F) -74

Nick Young (Warriors, G/F) - 74

Justin Anderson (76ers, F) - 73

John Collins (Hawks, F) - 73

Spencer Dinwiddie (Nets, G) - 73

Langston Galloway (Pistons, G) - 73

Tyus Jones (Timberwolves, G) - 73

Ben McLemore (Grizzlies, G) - 73

Isaiah Whitehead (Nets, G) - 73

Quincy Acy (nets, F) - 72

Bam Adebayo (Heat, F) - 72

Davis Bertans (Spurs, F) - 72

Kyle Kuzma (Lakers, F) - 72

Brice Johnson (Clippers, F) - 71

David Nwaba (Bulls, G) -71

Kay Felder (Cavaliers, G) - 70

