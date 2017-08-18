These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

The Boston Celtics will retire Paul Pierce’s number 34 at TD Garden ahead of a February 11 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Sunday afternoon game will be broadcast nationally. Pierce spent the majority of his 19-year career with Boston after being selected10th in the 1998 draft.

Pierce has played the third-most games in a Celtics uniform all-time, leads the franchise in career three-pointers made, and led the team to a title alongside Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo in 2008. Even after stints with the Wizards and Clippers late in his career, Pierce remained heavily associated with the Celtics and amicable with fans in Boston.

Pierce’s number is the first Celtics number to be retired since Cedric Maxwell in 2003.