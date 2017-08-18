NBA

Car Crashes Into Chicago Bulls Training Facility

1:56 | NBA
Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Chicago Police say that a vehicle crashed into the Chicago Bulls training facility early Friday morning.

A Chicago Police Department spokesman told USA Today that the accident happened at the Advocate Center, which opened last year. The facility is located across the street from the United Center.

According to the report, police are investigate an automobile accident involving multiple vehicles. The post-impact of the accident reportedly led a car into striking a portion of the Advocate Center.

Police told ABC 7 that the driver of the car that crashed into the Advocate Center ran a red light at an intersection near the facility and then struck another car, causing the first car to go through the glass.

The driver of the car that went into the building was cited for several offenses, including driving without insurance.

