NBA

Report: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Said Isaiah Thomas' Health Played Role in Trade

0:55 | NBA
Report: Cavs, Celtics Agree on Trade Involving Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas
Daniel Rapaport
35 minutes ago

Celtics GM Danny Ainge told reporters on a conference call that Isaiah Thomas' hip injury played a role in the decision to trade him and suggested that Thomas may miss some time at the start of the season, reports CSN New England's A. Sherrod Blakely. 

“There’s probably a little bit of delay for Isaiah to start this year,” Ainge reportedly said in the call. ESPN's Jeff Goodman also reported that Celtics executives had "significant concern" about Thomas' health.

Thomas was traded to the Cavs along with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round pick in exchange for star point guard Kyrie Irving. 

The 28-year-old point guard injured the hip back in March but reaggravated the injury against the Cavs in the Eastern Conference Finals, which caused him to miss three games in that series. Cleveland eliminated Boston in five games. 

Boston believes that Thomas will make a full recovery even if he does miss a bit of time this season, and the Cavs do not believe the injury will affect Thomas even in the short term, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Thomas will not lack motivation this season, as he'll be a free agent next summer and has been vocal about wanting a maximum contract once he hits the free-agent market. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters