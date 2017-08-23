The Los Angeles Clippers agreed in principle to hire Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger as their new general manager, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 37-year-old Winger was an assistant general manager for Oklahoma City and takes over for Doc Rivers, who was relieved of his front office duties earlier this month.

Winger also spent time in the Cleveland Cavaliers front office before joining the Thunder organization seven years ago.

The Clippers are also planning to hire Cleveland Cavaliers executive Trent Redden as an assistant general manager, with Redden and Winger reporting directly to Lawrence Frank, who is the team's President of Basketball Operations.

Winger's hire ends what has been an interesting summer for the Clippers, not only in the front office, but in a roster that has seen significant turnover.

The Clippers finished the 2016–17 season with a 51-31 record, but were once again bounced out early in the playoffs, losing in the first round to the Utah Jazz in seven games.

The team then traded All-Star guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets in exchange for seven players, plus a protected first-round pick in the 2018 NBA draft and cash considerations.

The team also acquired Denver Nuggets free-agent forward Danilo Gallinari on a three-year, $65 million contract. part of a three-team sign-and-trade deal and signed forward Blake Griffin to a five-year, $173 million contract extension.