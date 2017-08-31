NBA

Big Baller Brand Unveils LaMelo Ball Signature Sneakers, Cost $395

Big Baller Brand has unveiled its new Melo Ball 1 signature sneakers, which makes LaMelo Ball the first high school prospect to have his own sneaker, according to Slam.

Ball just turned 16 years old last week. The shoe is expected to cost $395 season and will ship to customers ahead of the holiday season. More colorways are expected to be revealed closer to the regular season.

Big Baller Brand claims that the sneakers are the lightest basketball shoes on the market, Slam reports. 

His older brother, Lonzo Ball, was the first member of his family to have his own signature sneaker. The ZO2 sneakers were priced at $495 and will ship out to customers around November. LiAngelo Ball is the middle child of the Ball family and is entering his freshman year at UCLA. Big Baller Brand has not made a shoe for him yet as they clear any NCAA limitations.

LaMelo Ball is projected to be one of the top athletes in the Class of 2019. It has not been announced whether the shoes will make him ineligible for the NCAA.

