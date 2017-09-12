Charles Oakley Must Stay Away From MSG for a Year

Former Knicks big man Charles Oakley is on the verge of filing a lawsuit related to his February arrest at Madison Square Garden, ESPN’s Ian Begley and Adrian Wojnarowski report.

Oakley was arrested and charged with four misdemeanors after Garden security staff forcibly removed him from his courtside seat at owner James Dolan’s request.

The Knicks claimed in a statement on the night of Oakley’s arrest that he was behaving “in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner” and “we hope he gets some help.”

Dolan insinuated in a subsequent radio interview that Oakley may have a problem with alcohol and anger management issues. SI legal expert Michael McCann noted after the interview that Oakley could sue Dolan for defamation over those comments.

It is unclear who Oakley’s impending suit will name as defendants, Begley and Wojnarowski report.

Oakley reached a plea deal last month to resolve the criminal case against him. All charges will be dropped if he stays out of trouble for six months and keeps away from MSG for a year.