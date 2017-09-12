These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

The Los Angeles Lakers will retire former guard Kobe Bryant's jersey on Dec. 18, according to a report from TMZ.

The ceremony will take place during the game against the Golden State Warriors.

Bryant will be the 10th Laker player to have his jersey hanging in the rafters, after Wilt Chamberlain (13), Elgin Baylor (22), Gail Goodrich (25), Magic Johnson (32), Kareem Abdul–Jabbar (33), Shaquille O'Neal (34), James Worthy (42), Jerry West (44) and Jamaal Wilkes (52).

Longtime team broadcaster Chick Hearn also has his name in the rafters.

Bryant switched his jersey number from No. 8 to No. 24 after the 2006 season. It is not clear which jersey will be retired.

When asked last year which number he'll retire, Bryant told ESPN.com, "Whichever number is chosen, it'll be pretty hard for someone else to wear the other one."

Bryant retired after the 2015-16 season, spending his entire 20 year career with the franchise.

Bryant was selected 13th overall in the 1996 draft by the Charlotte Hornets, and then traded to Los Angeles in a draft day deal.

The 18–time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA first Team led the Lakers to five NBA championships and scored 33,643 points in his NBA career, currently third on the all-time list.