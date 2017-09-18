NBA

Report: Mason Plumlee Returns to Nuggets with 3-Year, $41 Million Deal

Scooby Axson
Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee agreed to a three-year, $41 million deal to return to the team, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Plumlee was a restricted free agent, which meant he could have signed a $4.6 million qualifying offer for this season, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

The 27-year-old Plumlee was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to Denver in February in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic.

Plumlee averaged 10.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 81 games last season.

Plumlee has averaged nine points and 6.5 rebounds in four NBA seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Portland and Denver.

