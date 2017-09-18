Kevin Durant is an excellent trash talker on Twitter but it appears that he (or someone with access to his account) possibly uses alternate accounts to defend himself against trolls from time to time. On Sunday night, it appears that he replied to a tweet and trashed his former coach and teammates before signing out of his verified account.

Twitter user @ColeCashwell tweeted at Durant: "man I respect the hell outta you but give me one legitimate reason for leaving okc other than getting a championship" and from his @KDTrey5 account Durant responded with "he didn't like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan. His roster wasn't that good, it was just him and russ." He followed up with another tweet that said "imagine taking russ off that team, see how bad they were. Kd can't win a championship with those cats."

The tweets were deleted by the Durant account shortly after they were posted. The tweets appear to be real since several other users managed to capture screenshots.

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — 🐗 1-1 / ✭ 1-1 (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

It also appears that NBA Reddit has uncovered Durant's alternate Instagram account that he uses to defend himself under posts. The account is followed by several other NBA players. The Instagram account changed its name shortly after a thread started trending on Reddit.

KD even has a backup Instagram account he uses to defend himself und his posts. Check the comments and who follows the private account 👀 pic.twitter.com/vwYddrIgrs — Marc 💚 (@MarcCTB) September 18, 2017

Durant recently released a new Nike sneaker with a cupcake theme that fully embraces the petty jab that his Thunder teammates used to describe soft players.