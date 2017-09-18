NBA

Did Kevin Durant Forget To Sign Out Of His Verified Account To Trash The Thunder?

0:48 | NBA
Nike Unveils Kevin Durant Red Velvet Cupcake Sneakers
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Kevin Durant is an excellent trash talker on Twitter but it appears that he (or someone with access to his account) possibly uses alternate accounts to defend himself against trolls from time to time. On Sunday night, it appears that he replied to a tweet and trashed his former coach and teammates before signing out of his verified account.

Twitter user @ColeCashwell tweeted at Durant: "man I respect the hell outta you but give me one legitimate reason for leaving okc other than getting a championship" and from his @KDTrey5 account Durant responded with "he didn't like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan. His roster wasn't that good, it was just him and russ." He followed up with another tweet that said "imagine taking russ off that team, see how bad they were. Kd can't win a championship with those cats."

The tweets were deleted by the Durant account shortly after they were posted. The tweets appear to be real since several other users managed to capture screenshots.

It also appears that NBA Reddit has uncovered Durant's alternate Instagram account that he uses to defend himself under posts. The account is followed by several other NBA players. The Instagram account changed its name shortly after a thread started trending on Reddit.

Durant recently released a new Nike sneaker with a cupcake theme that fully embraces the petty jab that his Thunder teammates used to describe soft players.

