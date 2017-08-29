NBA

Nike Unveils Kevin Durant Red Velvet Cupcake Sneakers

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Nike has unveiled the new KDX "Red Velvet" sneakers, which make it just the latest cupcake reference by Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant.

Not too long after winning the NBA Finals, Durant wore a cupcake hat. The reference stems from an October 2016 profile on Russell Westbrook by Sports Illustrated's own Lee Jenkins. Westbrook Instagrammed a photo of cupcakes on the Fourth of July last year after Durant made his decision to leave the Thunder. “Cupcake” was team vernacular for calling others soft, as coined by Kendrick Perkins.

The shoe description by Nike makes no reference to the cupcake connotation by the former teammates.

"With a style of play as smooth as velvet, KD is known for having the most fluid game in the game today," Nike says on its website. "Effortlessly making defenders look helpless, always ready to cook his next victim. He dominates the game with unrivaled versatility, forever motivated by the sweet taste of victory. At the end of the day, winning is all that matters and anything else is just icing on the cake. The KDX 'Red Velvet' celebrates the smoothest player in the game and his undying quest for the sweet taste of victory."

The sneakers will be released on Sept. 1.

Westbrook is also a Nike athlete and has his own Jordan Brand signature shoes.

