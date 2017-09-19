Adidas has surpassed the Jordan brand as America's second–favorite sneaker, market tracking company NPD Group announced Monday. Nike remains the top seller.

The sports industry analyst for NPD Group, Matt Powell, tweeted that he had never expected to see the shift in his life.

In the first eight months of the year, Adidas controlled 11.3% of the U.S. market share by dollars, up from 6.6% last year over the same eight months, reports ESPN. The Jordan brand grew from 9.4 to 9.5% over the same period, while Nike dropped from 39% to 37%.

Adidas sales rose 31% in the U.S. in the first quarter of the year, according to Fortune.

Powell added that Adidas sport footwear sales grew by more than half this August with shares growing to 13%. Shoes chains sales grew, and Adidas' attention to these stores increased, with the brand's sales more than doubling there. Women's sales led the way with a 3% increase in August.​

Adidas' growth can be attributed to a variety of factors. The Superstar was the top selling sneaker in the United States last year, and the company's Stan Smith brand is also highly popular. Kanye West also added a different kind of celebrity to the brand when he switched over from Nike in 2013 and brought his Yeezy sneakers that continue to sell out.

Notable athletes with Adidas sponsorships include Lionel Messi, James Harden, Jozy Altidore, Von Miller, Garbine Muguruza and Alexander Zverev.