Kyrie Irving seems to be loving his new city.

Last month, the Cavaliers traded their 25-year-old superstar to the Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and two draft picks. Although the regular season doesn't start for a few weeks, Irving is already raving about Boston.

"I'm appreciative of being in a new environment, getting to know new individuals and honestly connecting with unbelievable people out here," Irving told CSNNE. "It's a different population [...] in terms of the amount of people that's here in Boston comparative to where I was at. So it's lively, a lot of great people out here, a lot of good food and the culture is unbelievable and I cant wait to throw myself into it. And then on top of that, I get to be a Boston Celtic so that's the cherry on top of it."

Irving, a four-time All-Star, spent his first six seasons in Cleveland and helped the team win its first–ever NBA championship. But he reportedly grew tired of playing alongside LeBron James and wanted to be the centerpeice of his team, leading to a trade request in July. Irving will get a chance to prove his worth early on in the season, as he returns to Cleveland to face the Cavs for each team's first game of the 2017-18 season on Oct. 17.

"I can't wait. The amount of history I've developed out there and more importantly the relationships I developed out there is something that lasts a lifetime," Irving said of his return to Cleveland. "Of course, it's mixed emotions and a high level of them because you never know what the response is gonna be. But as long as I go in there and lead my team and continue to be who I am, everything's gonna work out for itself."