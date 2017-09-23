Rockets point guard Chris Paul, who is also the president of the NBA Players Association, responded to President Donald Trump's tweets that rescinded Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House.

With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

After Steph Curry reiterated that he does not want to take the customary celebratory visit to the White House at the Warriors' media day on Friday, Trump responded Saturday morning.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

LeBron James, Paul's close friend, also tweeted harsh criticism toward the president.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Trump's tweet came just hours after he went on a bizarre tirade against the NFL at a campaign rally for Alabama Senator Luther Strange on Friday night. Trump called for NFL owners to "fire" players who protest during that national anthem and to say "get that son of a b---- off the field!"

Paul also addressed those comments in a tweet, expressing a doubt that Trump has the courage to say those things to the face of NFL activists such as Colin Kaepernick, Marshawn Lynch and Michael Bennett.

And I doubt he's man enough to call any of those players a son of a bitch to their face... — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

Paul has been president of the NBA Players Association since August 2013. He was re-elected this August.