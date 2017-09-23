NBA

Chris Paul, President of NBA Players Association, Hammers Donald Trump on Twitter

NFL
Trump Says NFL Owners Should 'Fire' National Anthem Protestors
Daniel Rapaport
28 minutes ago

Rockets point guard Chris Paul, who is also the president of the NBA Players Association, responded to President Donald Trump's tweets that rescinded Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House.

After Steph Curry reiterated that he does not want to take the customary celebratory visit to the White House at the Warriors' media day on Friday, Trump responded Saturday morning.

LeBron James, Paul's close friend, also tweeted harsh criticism toward the president.

Trump's tweet came just hours after he went on a bizarre tirade against the NFL at a campaign rally for Alabama Senator Luther Strange on Friday night. Trump called for NFL owners to "fire" players who protest during that national anthem and to say "get that son of a b---- off the field!"

Paul also addressed those comments in a tweet, expressing a doubt that Trump has the courage to say those things to the face of NFL activists such as Colin Kaepernick, Marshawn Lynch and Michael Bennett. 

Paul has been president of the NBA Players Association since August 2013. He was re-elected this August. 

