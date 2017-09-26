NBA

Report: Dwyane Wade Leaning Toward Signing With Cavaliers

1:56 | NBA
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Dwyane Wade is "leaning heavily toward" signing with the Cavaliers once he clears waivers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

According to Vardon, a person in LeBron James's circle with knowledge of Wade's thinking said the 12-time All-Star "has no intention of going anywhere else." ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Wade could finalize his decision to sign with Cleveland as soon as Wednesday. 

On Sunday, Wade reached a buyout agreement with the Bulls after spending one season in Chicago. Wojnarowski reported Sunday that the Cavaliers, Spurs, Heat and Thunder were all potential destinations for Wade.

If Cleveland is where Wade decides to go, Vardon is reporting that the Cavaliers would likely try to trade one of the 15 players they currently have under contract to avoid additionally luxury tax penalties that would come with placing a player on waivers to make room for Wade. Vardon adds that the Cavaliers would also likely try to sign Wade to the veteran minimum of $2.3 million instead of the mid-level exception of $2.55 million because that would allow the Cavaliers to save millions in luxury tax payments as well. According to Wojnarowski, Wade took around $16 million of the $23.8 million he was owed by Chicago in 2017-18 in the buyout agreement.

Wade, 35, will clear waivers on Wednesday. Last season he averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in his 14th year in the league.

