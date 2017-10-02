Damian Lillard’s Star-Studded Second Album Drops Friday

The NBA’s best rapper (sorry, Iman Shumpert) has a new album coming out just in time for the new season.

Damian Lillard, also known as Dame Dolla, announced Monday night that his new record, Confirmed, will be available on Friday. It’s the second album for Lillard, who also released The Letter O, around this time last year.

Lillard said the name of the album is in part a response to people who say he should be focusing on basketball, or that the rap thing is just a gimmick.

"I've never had issues with stardom. I'm also not new to music. I've always created music while playing at every level of basketball. But now this is no longer an experiment. This is my second album. I'm putting out respectable music yearly. I've invested in that. I'm settled in. I don't feel the need to answer questions or address concerns. This is who I am and what I do."

The first album had features from Lil Wayne, Juvenile and Jamie Foxx. Wayne is back on this one, along with 2 Chainz.