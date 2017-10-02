NBA

Tommy Heinsohn Checked Out Aron Baynes In the Shower: ‘He Is Really Put Together’

5:53 | NBA
NBA Preview 2017-18: Cavs and Celtics should dominate Eastern Conference
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Being a member of the media grants you the kind of access regular fans can only dream of. For example, iconic Celtics announcer Tommy Heinsohn used his unparalleled peek behind the scenes to bring us this cutting analysis of new acquisition Aron Baynes. 

“I took a look at Baynes in the shower. He looks like all of Australia. He is really put together.”

All those Celtics fans sitting at home who haven’t seen Baynes naked and were wondering if he’s a muscular 260 pounds now have their answer. There’s no better source than a guy who’s seen him naked. 

Heinsohn’s been with the C’s ever since they drafted him in 1956. Imagine how many more nude scouting reports he must have. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters