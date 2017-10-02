Being a member of the media grants you the kind of access regular fans can only dream of. For example, iconic Celtics announcer Tommy Heinsohn used his unparalleled peek behind the scenes to bring us this cutting analysis of new acquisition Aron Baynes.

Tommy is on his game tonight. Here are his thoughts on @aronbaynes ...pic.twitter.com/bkfPFvsxzr — Celtics on NBCSB (@NBCSCeltics) October 3, 2017

“I took a look at Baynes in the shower. He looks like all of Australia. He is really put together.”

All those Celtics fans sitting at home who haven’t seen Baynes naked and were wondering if he’s a muscular 260 pounds now have their answer. There’s no better source than a guy who’s seen him naked.

Heinsohn’s been with the C’s ever since they drafted him in 1956. Imagine how many more nude scouting reports he must have.