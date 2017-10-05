Hornets forward Nicolas Batum will miss at least six weeks with torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his left elbow, the team announced on Thursday. The injury was first reported The Vertical's Shams Charania, who said Batum is expected to miss 8-12 weeks.

The UCL injury will sound familiar to baseball fans—it's the injury that requires the dreaded Tommy John surgery, which is common for pitchers. The Hornets said treatment options for Batum's injury are still being evaluated.

Batum, 28, signed a five-year, $120 million extension with Charlotte before the 2016 season. Batum, a 6'7'' versatile defender who can guard multiple positions, averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists last year as the Hornets went 36-46 and missed the playoffs.

It’s my left arm guys! Everybody knows I’m not using my left hand (that’s what the scooting report says).We have a deep roster we’ll be fine — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) October 5, 2017

Batum's injury could force the Hornets to start rookie Malik Monk, the 11th overall pick in this year's draft, earlier than expected.

If Batum is out for eight weeks, he'll miss roughly 20 regular season games, while a 12-week timeline would keep him out of roughly 35 games.

The Hornets open the season at the Pistons on Oct. 18.