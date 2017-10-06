Kings rookie Harry Giles will not play “through at least January” due to concerns about both of his knees, the team announced Friday.

Giles, 19, was the 20th pick in this year’s draft after spending one season at Duke. He had projected as a possible lottery pick before arriving in Durham but concerns about his knees grew during his brief college career.

Giles had surgery on his left knee in 2013 and on his right in 2015, both to repair torn ligaments. He had another arthroscopic surgery on his left knee last October that pushed his college debut back until mid-December and limited his minutes once he did hit the floor.

The Kings traded to get Giles on draft night and are looking to protect their investment as much as possible. He was held out of summer league action and has participated on a limited basis in practice. The team said he won’t play in any games until he completes “a measured and sustained progression plan designed to improve physical strength in his surgically repaired knees” designed by the training staff.