Move over, Rex Ryan. We have another sports figure who is into feet.

Stephen Curry's love for his wife's feet was exposed on daytime talk show, The Real.

When one of the hosts asked Ayesha to show everyone a weird photo on her phone, she pulled up a shot of her bare feet.

"My husband really loves my feet," Ayesha explained, "and so the light was hittin' them just right that day and so, I was like, let me just snap this photo and send him a picture of my feet."

Ayesha didn't stop there with the TMI, adding, "I always say, when he says to send nudes, that's what he's getting -- a picture of my bare feet."

At least now the caption on this Instagram photo Curry posted back in January now makes sense.