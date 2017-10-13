Kawhi Leonard Expected To Miss Season-Opener

Leonard is expected to miss at least the season-opener due to tendinopathy in his left quadriceps.

By Daniel Rapaport
October 13, 2017

Spurs All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss the season-opener due to tendinopathy in his left quadriceps. 

The Spurs open at home against the Timberwolves, but Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he will not be available. 

“He won’t be available,” Popovich said before the Spurs’ preseason finale against Houston, reports the San Antonio Express-News' Jeff McDonald. 

Leonard hasn't practiced since the beginning of training camp, and Popovich said there is no timetable for his return yet. 

“I don’t gauge it,” Popovich said. “He’s still rehabbing and when he’s ready, he’ll be ready. I try not to qualify it.”

Leonard, 26, averaged 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in leading San Antonio to a 61-21 record. Leonard finished third in MVP voting behind winner Russell Westbrook and James Harden. 

