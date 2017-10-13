Michael Jordan: Superteams Mean 28 'Garbage' Teams

Charlotte Hornets owner and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is not a fan of the current NBA superteam era.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 13, 2017

Charlotte Hornets owner and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is not a fan of the current NBA superteam era, he said in an interview with Cigar Aficionado.

"I think it's going to hurt the overall aspect of the league from a competitive standpoint," Jordan told Cigar Aficionado for its 25th anniversary issue. "You're going to have one or two teams that are going to be great, and another 28 teams that are going to be garbage. Or they're going to have a tough time surviving in the business environment."

Jordan is no doubt referencing the domination of the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors have won two of the last three NBA titles, facing off against the Cavaliers in the last three NBA finals.

The two teams are favored to win their conference titles once again.

Jordan was the face of a superteam in the 90's, leading the Bulls to six NBA titles. The 1995-96 Bulls won a then-record 72 regular season games before winning the NBA Finals. 

NBA
Michael Jordan: 'I Smoke Six Cigars a Day'

The Hornets, who finished 36–46 last season, haven't made the conference semifinals since 2001-02.

