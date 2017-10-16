Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton appeared to injured his ankle at the end of practice Monday, multiple Nuggets beat reporters tweeted.

Head coach Michael Malone was just starting to give his post-practice remarks to reporters when Barton went down with an injury. Barton was playing a 1-on-1 game against teammates post practice when he landed awkwardly, screaming out.

BSN Denver reporter T.J. McBride tweeted that Malone said he thought it was Barton's ankle that was injured.

He was helped off the floor, putting little weight on his right leg.

Barton played in 60 games last season, starting in 19. He had 13.7 points per game on 44.3% shooting from the field.

Denver opens its season against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST.