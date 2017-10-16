Nuggets' Will Barton Appears to Injure Right Ankle at End of Practice

The Nuggets' Will Barton has reportedly injured his ankle.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 16, 2017

Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton appeared to injured his ankle at the end of practice Monday, multiple Nuggets beat reporters tweeted.

Head coach Michael Malone was just starting to give his post-practice remarks to reporters when Barton went down with an injury. Barton was playing a 1-on-1 game against teammates post practice when he landed awkwardly, screaming out.

BSN Denver reporter T.J. McBride tweeted that Malone said he thought it was Barton's ankle that was injured. 

He was helped off the floor, putting little weight on his right leg.

NBA
Crystal Ball: 2017-18 NBA Awards Predictions

Barton played in 60 games last season, starting in 19. He had 13.7 points per game on 44.3% shooting from the field.

Denver opens its season against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters