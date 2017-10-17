Gordon Hayward Suffers Fractured Left Ankle in First Quarter of Season Opener

@NBA

Gordon Hayward appeared to suffer a serious leg injury in the first quarter of his first game as a Celtic. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 17, 2017

Less than a quarter into his first game as a member of the Boston Celtics, Gordon Hayward suffered a fractured left ankle, dealing a significant blow to a revamped Celtics team that entered the season with title aspirations. 

With just under seven minutes to play in the first quarter in Boston's season-opener against the Cavaliers, Hayward came down awkwardly after trying to catch an alley-oop from Kyrie Irving. Hayward's left leg buckled unnaturally under him and his ankle to be severely injured. After the Cavs bench reacted to the image of Hayward's leg in front of them, play was stopped for multiple minutes before Hayward was carried off the court. 

Players from both teams rushed to give Hayward words of encouragement before he left the court, and LeBron James reportedly went into the Cavs locker room where Hayward was being treated. 

After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Jazz, Hayward signed a max contract with the Celtics as a free agent this summer. Hayward, 27, averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists last year in Utah.

Video of the injury can be see here. Viewer discretion is advised, as the injury is extremely graphic in nature. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters