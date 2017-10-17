NBA Players React to Gordon Hayward's Gruesome Injury

Dozens of NBA players tweeted out their support for Gordon Hayward after the new Celtic suffered fractured left ankle.

By Daniel Rapaport
October 17, 2017

No player likes to see any other player suffer an injury, particularly not one as gruesome as the one Gordon Hayward suffered in the first quarter of the Celtics' season-opener against the Cavs.

With just under seven minutes left in the first quarter of his first game as a Celtic, Gordon Hayward came down awkwardly on his left leg after trying to catch an alley-oop from Kyrie Irving. Hayward's left leg bent unnaturally behind him and appeared to be severely disfigured. After Cavaliers fans reacted to the image of Hayward's leg in front of them, play was stopped for multiple minutes before Hayward was carried off the court.

The Celtics announced that Hayward suffered a fractured left ankle. 

Dozens of NBA players tweeted their support and words of encouragement for Hayward.

Moments like these are a reminder that, above all, the NBA is a family, and players' health comes far before any competitive dynamic. 

