NBA Players React to Gordon Hayward's Gruesome Injury

No player likes to see any other player suffer an injury, particularly not one as gruesome as the one Gordon Hayward suffered in the first quarter of the Celtics' season-opener against the Cavs.

With just under seven minutes left in the first quarter of his first game as a Celtic, Gordon Hayward came down awkwardly on his left leg after trying to catch an alley-oop from Kyrie Irving. Hayward's left leg bent unnaturally behind him and appeared to be severely disfigured. After Cavaliers fans reacted to the image of Hayward's leg in front of them, play was stopped for multiple minutes before Hayward was carried off the court.

The Celtics announced that Hayward suffered a fractured left ankle.

Dozens of NBA players tweeted their support and words of encouragement for Hayward.

Omg — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 18, 2017

Man, nothing but prayers to Gordon Hayward! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) October 18, 2017

You’re a clown for that tweet after a man gets hurt with a potential career ending injury! Shit bigger then basketball! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) October 18, 2017

I don't care what team you're on man times like this we come together that's unbelievable — Myl3s Turn3r (@Original_Turner) October 18, 2017

Hate to see this happen to anyone! Prayers to Gordon Hayward 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Mike Conley (@mconley11) October 18, 2017

Prayers going out to Gordon Hayward!!! — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) October 18, 2017

Wow smh prayers up to @gordonhayward may God give you strength during this time. — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) October 18, 2017

Prayers up for Gordon Hayward !!! 🙏🏽 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) October 18, 2017

Prayers out @gordonhayward 🙏🏼 tough to see you go down! You’ll be back better than ever! — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) October 18, 2017

Praying for you Gordon Hayward, you’ll be back stronger than ever ✊🏽 #WeallBrothers — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) October 18, 2017

🙏🏾 Hayward 🙏🏾 — Frank Ntilikina (@FrankLikina) October 18, 2017

Never want to see that man!#thoughtsandprayers — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) October 18, 2017

Moments like these are a reminder that, above all, the NBA is a family, and players' health comes far before any competitive dynamic.