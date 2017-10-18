Bulls Suspend Bobby Portis Eight Games After Scuffle with Nikola Mirotic

The Bulls suspended Bobby Portis afer he fought with Nikola Mirotic at practice on Tuesday. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 18, 2017

The Bulls suspended Bobby Portis for eight games after he fought with Nikola Mirotic at practice on Tusday, reports the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson. 

Portis and Mirotic exchanged choice words before a brief shoving match ensued. Portis then punched Mirotic in the face, and the blow gave Mirotic maxillary fractures in his face and a concussion. Mirotic was hospitalized after the incident. 

"Bobby Portis is not a bad person," Bulls president of basketball operations John Paxson said. "He's a good kid but he made a mistake."

Paxson said the Bulls expect Mirotic to be out for 4-6 weeks, but that Mirotic will have to clear concussion protocol before the team's doctors can assess the damage to his face.

The Bulls open the season at the Raptors on Thursday. Portis will be eligible to return for the Bulls' ninth game of the season, which is coincidentally also at Toronto on Nov. 7. 

