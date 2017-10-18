Report: Jeremy Lin Will Have Knee Evaluated Thursday

Jeremy Lin left Wednesday's game between the Nets and Pacers in the fourth quarter after sustaining a right knee injury.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 18, 2017

Jeremy Lin was forced to leave the Nets game against the Pacers Wednesday after injuring his right knee.

Lin will have his knee evaluated in New York on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports. Wojnarowski adds that there is "tremendous concern" over Lin's knee.

In the fourth quarter, Lin went up for a contested layup and landed awkwardly before reaching for his right knee while he was on the ground. As he was seated next to the basket Lin began to cry.

He was able to walk to walk off the court on his own power.

Lin, 29, is in his eighth season in the league and his second with the Nets.

The Pacers would win the game 140-131.

