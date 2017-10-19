The Suns were outrageously terrible in Wednesday’s loss to the Blazers. The ended up losing by 48 points (124–76), which was the worst loss in franchise history and the worst effort in a season opener in the history of the entire NBA. The lead ballooned to as many as 58 points. It was bad!

But one Reddit user was able to find beauty in the wreckage. Look at this.

And then they scored 12 points over the final nine minutes of the quarter.