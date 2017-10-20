In news that no NBA fan wants to hear, Derrick Rose left the Cavaliers' game against the Bucks on Friday night after he rolled his left ankle.

With just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Rose drove to the hoop and was fouled by Bucks center Greg Monroe. Rose fell awkwardly and immediately reached for his left ankle. He left the game and did not return.

Before the injury, Rose scored 12 points in 23 minutes. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said he does not expect Rose to play on Friday against the Magic and that the injury "doesn't look good," reports The Athletic's Jason Lloyd. Jose Calderon is expected to start in Rose's place.

Rose's injury history is extensive, and his inability to remain on the court has derailed a career that was once so promising. After winning the MVP award in 2011 as a 22-year-old, Rose appeared in an average of just 46 games over the next five seasons, as knee issues have kept him from reaching the form he showed earlier in his career.

Rose spent the first seven years of his career with the Bulls before spending last season with the Knicks. He joined the Cavs this summer and was slated to be Kyrie Irving's point guard but was thrust into the starting role when Irving was traded for Isaiah Thomas, who will start once returns from a hip injury.