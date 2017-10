Suspended Bulls forward Bobby Portis apologized on Saturday for punching teammate Nikola Mirotic in the face during a recent practice.

He did not seem especially sorry, but at least he apologized.

Bobby Portis apology pic.twitter.com/Y60vQr90yQ — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) October 21, 2017

Mirotic is out 4–6 weeks with his facial injuries, while Portis is serving an eight-game suspension.

We are all sorry.