Watch: Andrew Wiggins Banks In Deep 3 to Give Timberwolves 115-113 Win Over Thunder

Carmelo Anthony gave the Thunder a lead with less than five seconds remaining. Then Andrew Wiggins responded.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 22, 2017

The Timberwolves were leading the Thunder 112-110 with less than nine seconds remaining in their game Sunday.

The Thunder inbounded the ball to Russell Westbrook, who found Carmelo Anthony for a go-ahead three-pointer with 4.7 seconds.

Minnesota was out of timeouts and inbounded the ball to Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins took the ball up the sideline and thanks to a screen from Karl-Anthony Towns, got free from Paul George. Right after crossing half court, Wiggins pulled up for the game-winning shot. He banked in a three as time expired and the Timberwolves came away with the victory.

Minnesota is now 2-1 on the season and will host the Pacers on Tuesday.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters