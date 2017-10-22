The Timberwolves were leading the Thunder 112-110 with less than nine seconds remaining in their game Sunday.

The Thunder inbounded the ball to Russell Westbrook, who found Carmelo Anthony for a go-ahead three-pointer with 4.7 seconds.

Minnesota was out of timeouts and inbounded the ball to Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins took the ball up the sideline and thanks to a screen from Karl-Anthony Towns, got free from Paul George. Right after crossing half court, Wiggins pulled up for the game-winning shot. He banked in a three as time expired and the Timberwolves came away with the victory.

a lot can happen in 8.9 seconds pic.twitter.com/BxGOGctJ7F — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) October 23, 2017

Minnesota is now 2-1 on the season and will host the Pacers on Tuesday.