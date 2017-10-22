The NBA has fined Kyrie Irving $25,000 for using inappropriate language when he chirped back at a heckling 76ers fan during halftime of the Boston Celtics' 102–92 win over the Philadelphia Sixers on Friday.

Irving told reporters that he took full responsibility for his words but did not take them back.

With the Celtics trailing 50–46 at halftime, a fan recorded a video where they asked Irving, "Kyrie, where's LeBron?" The Celtics guard kept walking but shouted back, "S--- m- d---!"

The video below contains explicit language:

Irving was asked whether he regretted the outburst and replied, "Hell no. [The fan was] man enough to record it on video, then that's all him.I'm glad he got his [social media] name out there and then, kinda, 5 seconds of fame and it going viral -- that's the social media platform we live on. I take full responsibility what I said and excuse (to) the kids at home and you move on."

Irving finished the game with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.