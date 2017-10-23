The Phoenix Suns are discussing a trade involving point guard Eric Bledsoe with several teams, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

On Sunday afternoon, Bledsoe tweeted "I Dont wanna be here," conceivably in response to the Suns' 0-3 start to the season. Just an hour later, Suns head coach Earl Watson was fired.

I Dont wanna be here — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 22, 2017

According to ABC15 Sports, Bledsoe told Suns GM Ryan McDonough the tweet was in reference to him being at a hair salon, rather than in reference to playing for the Suns. McDonough said he "didn't believe that to be true" and that "he won't be with us going forward."

ESPN's Chris Haynes added more fuel to the fire, reporting Bledsoe met with the team before shootaround Monday morning, was sent home and will not play in Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings.

Wojnarowski reports interest in Bledsoe around the NBA increased once his desire to leave became clear.

Bledsoe, 27, was the No. 18 pick in the 2010 NBA draft and has played for the Suns since 2013. Last season, the former Kentucky guard averaged a career-best 21.1 points and 6.3 assists per game. In three games this season, Bledsoe is averaging 15.7 points and three assists per game.

Phoenix has lost its first three games of the season by an average margin of 30.67 points, including a 124-76 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on opening-night, the biggest loss in franchise history.