Anthony Davis Leaves Tuesday's Game With Knee Injury, Will Have MRI

Anthony Davis left the Pelicans' game against the Blazers in the first quarter with a left knee injury. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 24, 2017

Anthony Davis left the Pelicans' game against the Blazers in the first quarter with a left knee injury, and the team announced that he will not return to the game. Davis will undergo an MRI in Portland, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Davis limped off the court after his knee appeared to buckle while he was being guarded by Portland's Maurice Harkless. Davis headed to the locker room with 6:59 remaining in the first quarter. 

Davis has struggled with injuries throughout his career, having missed 75 games in his first five years in the league.

The 24-year-old has blossomed into one of the NBA's best two-way players. Davis averaged 28 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 75 games last season. Entering Tuesday night's game, Davis was averaging 31.7 points and 17.3 rebounds during the Pelicans' 1-2 start.

We will continue to update this post as more information becomes available. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters