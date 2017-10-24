Anthony Davis left the Pelicans' game against the Blazers in the first quarter with a left knee injury, and the team announced that he will not return to the game. Davis will undergo an MRI in Portland, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Davis limped off the court after his knee appeared to buckle while he was being guarded by Portland's Maurice Harkless. Davis headed to the locker room with 6:59 remaining in the first quarter.

Anthony Davis tweaked his knee, he bumped knees with Lillard but it also buckled a bit here pic.twitter.com/QwL8bEIEl1 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 25, 2017

Davis has struggled with injuries throughout his career, having missed 75 games in his first five years in the league.

The 24-year-old has blossomed into one of the NBA's best two-way players. Davis averaged 28 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 75 games last season. Entering Tuesday night's game, Davis was averaging 31.7 points and 17.3 rebounds during the Pelicans' 1-2 start.

