See the Sneak Peek of LeBron’s Episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Who wants to see LeBron sing like no one is watching?

By Dan Gartland
October 26, 2017

If you ever wanted to see LeBron James sing in a car like nobody’s watching, here’s your chance. 

Apple Music has turned James Corden’s popular “Carpool Karaoke” into a recurring series and LeBron is set to join the long list of celebs who have participated. Will Smith, John Cena, Shaq and Michael Strahan have all done it. Now we have a sneak preview of LeBron’s upcoming episode. 

LeBron’s episode drops this Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series are available now on Apple Music.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters