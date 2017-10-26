See the Sneak Peek of LeBron’s Episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke’

If you ever wanted to see LeBron James sing in a car like nobody’s watching, here’s your chance.

Apple Music has turned James Corden’s popular “Carpool Karaoke” into a recurring series and LeBron is set to join the long list of celebs who have participated. Will Smith, John Cena, Shaq and Michael Strahan have all done it. Now we have a sneak preview of LeBron’s upcoming episode.

LeBron’s episode drops this Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series are available now on Apple Music.