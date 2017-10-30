The costumes at LeBron's Halloween party are nothing short of incredible.
LeBron James is having his annual Halloween party on Monday night. You'll remember this party as the one that last year featured cookies that mocked the Warriors and the 3-1 lead that they blew.
So far, no pictures of controversial desserts have surfaced, but plenty of photos of awesome costumes have. LeBron's teammates went all-out, and the results are incredible.
LeBron as Pennywise
The man of the honor is here! @KingJames aka Pennywise! pic.twitter.com/mQRXb4S0s3— DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017
Few things scarier than a 6'8'' evil clown. One question, though: would this version of Pennywise still fit in the sewer?
Isaiah Thomas as Eazy-E
Fantastically accurate. He's even got the Rolex to match!
Kyle Korver as Willy Wonka
ok now wait just one minute did Kyle Korver rent a couple little people to complete his costume pic.twitter.com/jinQsE1bwN— Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 31, 2017
Who are those oompa loompas? WHO ARE THOSE OOMPA LOOMPAS?
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen
omg Tristan and Khloe are going to Bron’s Halloween party as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen pic.twitter.com/sWiAfaIsyg— Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 31, 2017
Kevin Love as Sting, J.R. Smith as Conehead
YOOOOOO @TheRealJRSmith and @kevinlove are killing it!!!! pic.twitter.com/D9mfIdqdtu— DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union as Milli Vanilli
Milli Vanilli have entered the building!!!! @DwyaneWade x @itsgabrielleu pic.twitter.com/DKAM3RgPsR— DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017
Not the highest picture quality, but don't let that takeaway from this nuanced gem.