The Cavs Went All Out At LeBron's Halloween Party, and The Costumes Are Epic

The costumes at LeBron's Halloween party are nothing short of incredible. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 30, 2017

LeBron James is having his annual Halloween party on Monday night. You'll remember this party as the one that last year featured cookies that mocked the Warriors and the 3-1 lead that they blew. 

So far, no pictures of controversial desserts have surfaced, but plenty of photos of awesome costumes have. LeBron's teammates went all-out, and the results are incredible.  

LeBron as Pennywise

Few things scarier than a 6'8'' evil clown. One question, though: would this version of Pennywise still fit in the sewer?

Isaiah Thomas as Eazy-E

Cruisin' down the street in my '64 #ripEazyE #StraightOuttaCompton #Halloween2017

A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on

Fantastically accurate. He's even got the Rolex to match!

Kyle Korver as Willy Wonka

Who are those oompa loompas? WHO ARE THOSE OOMPA LOOMPAS?

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen

Kevin Love as Sting, J.R. Smith as Conehead

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union as Milli Vanilli 

Not the highest picture quality, but don't let that takeaway from this nuanced gem. 

