LeBron James is having his annual Halloween party on Monday night. You'll remember this party as the one that last year featured cookies that mocked the Warriors and the 3-1 lead that they blew.

So far, no pictures of controversial desserts have surfaced, but plenty of photos of awesome costumes have. LeBron's teammates went all-out, and the results are incredible.

LeBron as Pennywise

The man of the honor is here! @KingJames aka Pennywise! pic.twitter.com/mQRXb4S0s3 — DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017

Few things scarier than a 6'8'' evil clown. One question, though: would this version of Pennywise still fit in the sewer?

Isaiah Thomas as Eazy-E

Cruisin' down the street in my '64 #ripEazyE #StraightOuttaCompton #Halloween2017 A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Fantastically accurate. He's even got the Rolex to match!

Kyle Korver as Willy Wonka

ok now wait just one minute did Kyle Korver rent a couple little people to complete his costume pic.twitter.com/jinQsE1bwN — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 31, 2017

Who are those oompa loompas? WHO ARE THOSE OOMPA LOOMPAS?

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen

omg Tristan and Khloe are going to Bron’s Halloween party as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen pic.twitter.com/sWiAfaIsyg — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 31, 2017

Kevin Love as Sting, J.R. Smith as Conehead

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union as Milli Vanilli

Not the highest picture quality, but don't let that takeaway from this nuanced gem.