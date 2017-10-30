Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green says he doesn't understand why he received a $25,000 fine from the NBA for his altercation with Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

In the first half of the Warriors victory over the Wizards on Friday, the two players were trying to get position in the paint after Beal got his shot blocked by Green.

Beal then hit Green, and Green responded by grabbing Beal. Players and coaches from both teams then tried to break up the scuffle. Both players were ejected from the game.

Beal was eventually fined $50,000, while Green was hit with a $25,000 fine for "failing to disengage."

Wizards guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was fined $15,000 for his role in the incident and Wizards players Markieff Morris and Carrick Felix were each suspended one game for leaving the bench.

"It came as no surprise to me," Green said. "I was naive enough to think that the first tech [for arguing an offensive foul call] would get rescinded since I said it wasn't my shoulder. But, silly me to think they're going to take a tech back from me. I was also naive enough to think they'd say, you know, I got slapped, or whatever I got in the face and then grabbed. I don't know what else you're supposed to do at that point. I didn't even grab him and slam him. I grabbed him and held my ground, and then they slammed me on top of him. What did they say? I continued, or I failed to disengage? How do you disengage at that point? That sounds like we got him, to me. I have never heard that before in my life."

Green says he was trying to defend himself and should have been fined or tossed from the game. He also added that the league is trying to make him out to be the bad guy.

"And out in the world, if somebody hits you, you're allowed to defend yourself. It's called self-defense," Green said. "If somebody shoots you, you're allowed to shoot back. Self-defense. I got hit and didn't even hit back and got fined. "I know [the league is] not the biggest fan of me, and that's fine, but don't be so obvious that you're not the biggest fan of me."