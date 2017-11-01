Any speculation about Gordon Hayward trying to return for the Celtics this season was put to rest Wednesday when he posted on Facebook that he will not be coming back until the 2018-19 season.

In the post, Hayward talks about what it has been like trying to mentally prepare for his recovery and return to basketball and the emotions he felt trying to watch the Celtics after his injury.

"At first, it was just grueling to try and watch," Hayward writes. "I was overwhelmed with frustration, knowing that I can’t be a part of it right now. I’m not even with the team. It’s hard mentally to watch the games because I’m sitting here thinking, 'I’m not going to be able to help the team on the court this year.'"

Hayward also discussed what was going through his head when the injury first happened and detailed how he initially didn't feel any pain until a few seconds after looking at his foot. And how Isaiah Thomas, who played a big role in recruiting him to the Celtics during the offseason, met him in the medical room of Quicken Loans Arena and said a prayer for him while he was getting evaluated.

He also thanked all of the players and fans who reached out to him after the injury, including Barack Obama, who sent an email to Hayward.

Hayward, 27, was entering his eighth season this year after spending the first seven of his career in Utah. He averaged a career high 21.9 points in his last year with the Jazz.